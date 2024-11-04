North Carolina has seen more than 4.2 million voters cast ballots for early in-person voting, the news coming as Election Day is on Tuesday.

The State Board of Elections made the announcement regarding the record turnout on Sunday, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting that voters in the western counties who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene came out in greater numbers than other areas of the state.

The article continued:

Four years ago, a record 3.63 million people voted at hundreds of sites in all 100 counties during the early-voting period. This year, the state exceeded that total by Thursday, days before the period ended, the board said. Including absentee voting, 4,465,548 voters — or 57% of the state’s 7.8 million registered voters — cast ballots in the general election as of Sunday morning, officials said, noting that turnout may be slightly higher because of a lag between when ballots are cast and when data is uploaded.

The news comes as former President Donald Trump (R) is speaking at a rally in Raleigh on Monday, the final day before the election. Click here to watch it live on the Breitbart News website.

On Saturday, Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris (D), held a rally in Charlotte, according to NC Newsline.

“I believe that we have to do our civic duty. We can’t complain if we don’t vote,” one North Carolina voter told WLOS:

In a statement, state board executive director Karen Brinson Bell commented, “I am proud of all of our 100 county boards of elections and the thousands of election workers who are making this happen in their communities. And I am especially proud of the workers and voters of Western North Carolina. You are an inspiration to us all.”

A Gallup poll showed Thursday that over half of American voters have voted early or planned to vote prior to Election Day, Breitbart News reported.

The record voting numbers in North Carolina come after Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told Breitbart News in June the organization was encouraging people to cast their ballots early.

“We know life happens. And what we want people to understand is that going to vote early, your vote will count, and we need to make it too big to rig,” she stated.