Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared firm support for President Donald Trump’s stance on Iran, which the American president stated in a March 17 post, hours after a deadly Houthi attack targeted Israel’s main airport.

Netanyahu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran” and warned that Israel will respond at a time and place of its choosing — directly targeting “their Iranian terror masters.”

His post explicitly endorsed the statement by Trump in March, calling it “absolutely” correct.

“President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” the prime minister wrote.

In the post Netanyahu shared, Trump had warned at the time that “every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon… as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN,” insisting that Tehran “will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences.”

President Trump also described the Houthis as “sinister mobsters and thugs” and dismissed Iran’s claims of losing control over the group, stating they dictate “every move” and supply money, weapons, and intelligence:

Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the “Houthis” will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.”

The renewed focus on Iran follows an escalation in attacks linked to Tehran-backed militias amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and broader regional instability.

The Sunday strike on Israel’s primary airport — carried out by the Houthis — resulted in several injuries and grounded a number of international flights, Israeli defense sources confirmed.

Netanyahu’s statement, reinforced by President Trump’s earlier warning, reflects a view among many officials that failing to hold Iran accountable now risks even broader instability down the line.