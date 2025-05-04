Los Angeles Police Try to Return Guns to Palisades Fire Victims

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is trying to return guns to homeowners who may have become separated from them during the Palisades fires in January.

FOX News reported that “the LAPD asked individuals who believe they may have lost a firearm in the Palisades Fire to contact the department’s Gun Recovery Unit by email to reconnect with their gun.”

NBC Los Angeles noted that the LAPD indicated that “many of the guns, including shotguns, rifles and handguns, were severely damaged by the fire, making it challenging for investigators to find serial numbers.”

LAPD chief of detective bureau deputy chief Alan Hamilton said, “We recognize that these firearms may hold significant sentimental value to their owners, whether as family heirlooms, historical pieces or personal mementos, and we are doing our best to reunite them with their owners.”

There are approximately 500 guns that the LAPD hopes to reunite with their owners.

