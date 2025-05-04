Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) filed paperwork to run for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) currently represents.

The Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) website shows a page for “Paul LePage for Congress” with a date of May 4, 2025.

Affiliated communities and organizations are listed as “LEPAGE VICTORY FUND,” according to the FEC website.

This comes as David Whitney, a member of the Republican National Committee (RNC), announced on social media that LePage would make an announcement regarding a congressional run on Monday, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Brent Littlefield, a strategist for LePage told the outlet that there would be “more to say tomorrow.”

Per the outlet, LePage will “step into one of the country’s most competitive race,” as Golden is reportedly “considering a run to replace” Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills:

He will step into one of the country’s most competitive races. Golden is considering a run to replace the term-limited Mills after holding his seat by less than 3,000 votes over Republican Austin Theriault in 2024. Republicans would be heavily favored to flip the seat if Golden vacated it, with no obvious Democratic candidate waiting in the wings.

In July 2021, LePage announced that he was running for governor of Maine in 2022 after previously serving as the state’s governor for two terms.

LePage ended up losing to Mills in November 2022, with Mills receiving 376,934 votes, or 55.7 percent of the vote, while LePage received 287,304 votes, or 42.4 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times.