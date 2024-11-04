Trump to Bill Belichick, Jim Gray: Fans Are Being Priced Out of Sports They Love

Former President Donald Trump told six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick and sports journalist Jim Gray on Sirius XM’s Let’s Go podcast that fans are being priced out of sports.

Trump joined Belichick, the legendary former New England Patriots coach who endorsed Trump in 2016, and Gray on the program on the eve of the presidential election to discuss top issues in the sporting world.

Gray asked Trump if he thought fans are being priced out of the ability to tune into the sports they love, given sky-high ticket prices and the exclusivity of many events on streaming platforms that require subscriptions.

“Yeah, they are,” Trump said. “Your middle class, which is your biggest sports fans, are being priced out. It’s not fair. The leagues are not taking care of their fans. They really aren’t. They’re making it impossible.”

He said making sports more affordable and accessible to fans is something he will tackle if he wins the White House on Tuesday.

“I think it’s very unfortunate, and you know, I know what to do. That’s something I would work on … You’d be surprised at what I’d have to say about it,” Trump said.

Gray also asked Trump how he felt heading into election day, noting that athletes sometimes feel nervous before a championship game.

“I feel great,” he emphasized, highlighting the numerous rallies he has held in the home stretch.

“I think we’re doing really well. You know, we’re against a system. I don’t view her as a candidate. I view the Democrat Party as the system. It’s a system,” Trump said.

“Let’s see if I can take down that system,” he added. “I did it once, very successfully … I hate to say it, folks, but this is more exciting than any football game,” he added.

Belichick, who has two rings as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator to go along with the six he won as a head coach in New England, served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition during Trump’s first term.

It is serendipitous that Belichick and the former president communicated on election eve. After all, Trump read a letter of support from Belichick on the eve of the 2016 election in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Per Trump, Belichick wrote in the 2016 letter:

Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable, slanted, and negative media and have come out beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to Make America Great Again.

Although Belichick interviewed Trump on Monday, he has not officially weighed in with an endorsement this cycle.

Trump also praised WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark during the interview, as Breitbart News reported.