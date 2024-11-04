Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters on Monday in Reading, Pennsylvania, a state that some political experts believe will determine the election’s outcome.

Trump lost the Keystone State in 2020 by 1.2 percentage points. Since then, Republican groups have focused on grassroots initiatives, such as registering voters and encouraging them to vote early.

The Harris campaign believes the Keystone State’s election results won’t be determined until Wednesday or beyond.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ball of wax itself,” Trump said. “We have to turn out and vote tomorrow.”

“We’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting four years for this,” Trump said. “Get off the damn couch. Come on. We gotta make America great again … what we should do is just swamp them tomorrow.”

Trump is scheduled to hold four rallies on Monday: Before flying to Reading, his first was in Raleigh, North Carolina. Trump will also rally in Pittsburgh (6:00 p.m.) before his last rally of the 2024 cycle in Grand Rapids, Michigan (10:30 p.m.).

“America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before,” Trump vowed. “This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence and failure.”

“Stand up and tell Kamala, that you’ve had enough, you’re not going to take it anymore,” Trump said.

“I’d like to begin by asking you a very, very easy, simple question, are you better off now than you were four years ago?” he asked. “No!” the crowd replied.

Halperin said on his 2Way platform “My reporting is that she’s [Harris] in trouble in Wisconsin.” Political experts said for months that whichever candidate wins Pennsylvania wins the election, but Harris could win Pennsylvania and lose the election, journalist Mark

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin,” Halperin said. “The focus has been on Pennsylvania,” Halperin continued. “[Harris] may well win Pennsylvania and win the election, but she could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn’t win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin.”

