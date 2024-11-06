‘America Voted for Dictatorship’: Malcolm Nance Predicts Mass Deaths, Warns Minorities of ‘Roundups,’ ‘Camps’

Donald Trump’s presidency marked the end of American democracy and return to autocracy, according to former MSNBC security analyst Malcolm Nance, who blamed Americans for having “voted for a dictatorship” where “loads of people” will die, warning of “free hunting season for blacks with immunity for white cops” and that Muslims and Latinos “will DEFINITELY die in mass deportation roundups/camps.”

Following Donald Trump’s election as the 47th President of the United States, left-wing author Malcolm Nance penned a fiery “emergency article” expressing alarm, portraying the election result as the death of American democracy to his over one million followers.

“I had written another one just in case things went South. That moment has come. The United States has voted for a dictatorship … and decisively,” he wrote.

He also takes aim at those who voted for Trump, accusing “white people [who] happily voted to impose tyranny over all other races and creeds.”

According to Nance, Trump’s victory heralds a transition to “autocracy ruled by the white tribe,” calling it a decisive end to what he dubs the American experiment of democratic governance.

“My dear readers, if you are reading this, then the worst has happened. Donald Trump has been elected the 47th President of the United States,” he writes.

In the essay, Nance equates Trump’s rise to a loss of liberty akin to America’s colonial struggles. He declares that Americans now live under a “dictatorship,” with Trump wielding powers comparable to those of a king.

“We do not have a president; we now have a King with all the powers George III had at the time of the American Revolution,” he writes.

He also asserts that Americans who opposed Trump now face tyranny that threatens every aspect of daily life.

Nance even likens the Trump administration to George Washington’s army hypothetically defeated at the Delaware River crossing.

He suggests that “if the nation is to be saved,” those who resist Trump must act as “loyal and ardent defenders of the founding principles at the risk of your life and fortune.”

“Soon, you may have to choose if you will protest if and when America lurches into a complete dictatorship and/or civil war,” he argued.

Nance presents this resistance as essential, citing both the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson’s words as mandates to oppose what he perceives as Trump’s despotic rule.

“Tell everyone what you think is right, honorable, and true … before it is illegal,” he warned.

He urged his readers to reject complacency, writing, “You must Hold Fast … to what you know is right and true, and that is not MAGA,” while challenging them to prepare for a struggle he believes is necessary:

You can surrender to an America that is dictatorial and fascistic and will grind into the day-to-day affairs of your life without any input from you, your friends, or your family. You can let other people dictate what your life will be. That’s why it’s called a dictatorship. Information will now be sent to you in any form of “truth” they want you to see. Or you can commit to taking some time off between now and inauguration day and prepare yourself for the upcoming political battle.

In Nance’s view, Trump’s reelection signals a divisive era where, he warns, “your MAGA neighbors will likely view you as a foreign enemy to be intimidated, detained, or destroyed.”

He cautions that the coming years will bring “turmoil, economic hardship, and possibly civil unrest,” urging those opposed to Trump to first organize before preparing to confront these anticipated challenges.

“We have work to do,” he declared.

In a radical post from Wednesday, Nance accused American voters of endorsing policies that will lead to widespread suffering under Trump.

He warned that, with Trump’s reelection, Americans have “voted to absolutely make sure LOADS of people would die at Trump’s hands,” highlighting supposed dangers for various groups — from increased school shootings and racial violence to the persecution of immigrants and a hardline stance on international conflicts:

LETS GET SOMETHING STRAIGHT. The American People voted to absolutely make sure LOADS of people would die at Trumps hands. – Their daughters, their wives, children & their fellow citizens will die from school shootings, pregnancy & easily cured diseases. -It’s free hunting season for blacks with immunity for white cops. – Muslims & Latinos will DEFINITELY die in mass deportation roundups/camps. – Gaza will be bulldozed if not ethnically cleansed. – Iranians who want democracy will die. – Ukrainians are dying in droves already. If you think your family is immune from Trumps dementia & chaos that is coming? Did you forget about Covid

Nance has long positioned himself as a staunch critic of Donald Trump and his supporters, often describing Trump’s presidency in apocalyptic terms.

In September, he condemned Trump’s criticisms of Kamala Harris as racially charged, asserting they were aimed at motivating “racist white men to outvote African Americans.”

Warning that “Trump’s racist rhetoric is not just a throwback to the past — it’s a threat to our future,” he insisted that the former president’s “attacks on Harris are not just racist — they are emblematic of a broader strategy to delegitimize Black leadership.”

Nance argued that Harris embodies the American Experiment, warning that efforts to delegitimize her reflect a broader threat to inclusive leadership in the U.S., stating that “We must not let Trump — or anyone else — take that away from her or from any of us.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.