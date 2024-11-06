Fani Willis, Georgia Prosecutor in Election Case Against Donald Trump, Is Reelected

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor responsible for charges against former President and President-elect Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election outcome, has won her bid for reelection.

AP reports the Democrat saw off Republican challenger Courtney Kramer, who had interned in the White House counsel’s office during the Trump presidency and is active in GOP organizations.

Willis will now serve a second four-year term.

Fulton County, which is home to 11 percent of the state’s electorate and includes most of the city of Atlanta, is a Democratic stronghold. The AP report further notes:

Willis took office in January 2021 after beating her predecessor — and former boss — longtime District Attorney Paul Howard in a bitter Democratic primary fight in 2020. She had no Republican opponent in the November general election that year. She made headlines just a month into her tenure when she announced in February 2021 that she was investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case has been largely on hold while Trump and other defendants appeal a judge’s ruling allowing Willis to continue prosecuting the case, AP notes.

They argue a romantic relationship Willis had with a special prosecutor she had hired to lead the prosecution created a conflict of interest, as Breitbart News reported.

The Georgia Court of Appeals plans to hear arguments on Dec. 5.