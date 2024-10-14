Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis instructed her former top prosecutor and ex-lover Nathan Wade not to answer any questions about his work in her office to the House Judiciary Committee.

Willis revealed her instructions to Wade in a Monday letter to Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH). Wade is scheduled for a deposition before the committee on Tuesday.

“I am concerned that your demand for Mr. Wade’s testimony would force him to improperly divulge confidential information that is protected by privileges,” she writes, adding that she has informed Wade that her office “is asserting all legal protections and privileges related to information that he possesses about ongoing criminal prosecutions.”

Wade’s sole case assignment for Willis was Donald Trump’s election interference case.

Willis’s case against Donald Trump for election interference has hit a number of roadblocks in and out of court.

Jordan launched an investigation into Willis in January 2024 for accepting more than $14.6 million in grant funds from the Department of Justice (DOJ) between 2020 and 2023. The timeframe of the funding has raised questions about whether the DOJ granted Willis federal funds to finance the prosecution of Trump.

On November 18, 2022, Wade spent eight hours in the White House counsel’s office, the same day U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith and Matthew Colangelo, then the third-highest ranking official at the U.S. Department of Justice, resigned to take a position in the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

That trio of events occurred just days a November 9 press conference in which President Joe Biden, asked about the prospects of Trump running against him in 2024, said, “We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power, if he does run, making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again [sic].”

Wade resigned from the case in March 2024 after Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could only remain on the Trump case if she removed Wade or if he voluntarily resigned.

While McAfee’s ruling found that the former lovers’ relationship produced no “actual conflict,” he wrote that the two engaged in an “appearance of impropriety” necessitating Wade’s removal.

Willis and Wade have testified under oath that they did not begin dating until after he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021. But a court filing from former President Donald Trump’s legal team says cell phone data shows Willis and Wade exchanged over 2,000 phone calls in the first 11 months of 2021 — an average of six calls per day before they began a romantic relationship.

Additional evidence contradicted Willis’s testimony as well.

Trump and his legal team maintain Willis’s prosecution is politically motivated lawfare. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.