Kamala Harris Campaign Fell $20 Million in Debt in Final Week

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the final week of her campaign, according to several sources.

Christopher Cadelago, the California bureau chief for Politico wrote in a post on X that Harris’s campaign had “ended with at least $20 million in debt,” according to two sources familiar with the situation.

“Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16,” Cadelago added in his post.

A Kamala campaign staffer confirmed to Breitbart News that the reports that Harris’s campaign was “$20 million” in debt “is real,” adding that Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair reportedly “blew through a billion dollars in a few months.” The concerts that the Harris campaign held with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, and Bruce Springsteen were reportedly “all Jen’s idea,” the campaign staffer explained. “Jen blew through a billion dollars in a few months, and it was all Jen’s idea to do all the concerts,” the campaign staffer said. As a result of being $20 million in debt, Rob Flaherty, the deputy campaign manager for Harris’s campaign is reportedly “currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants” to try to raise the money back for the campaign, the staffer told Breitbart News.

O’Malley Dillon reportedly prioritized the concerts with celebrities “at the expense of” other campaign priorities such as “spending money on social media,” the Harris campaign staffer told Breitbart News.

“People didn’t like working with her,” the campaign staffer told Breitbart News about O’Malley Dillon. “Many people on the campaign felt like we lost because Kamala wasn’t allowed to run her campaign. They were running Joe Biden’s campaign instead of a Kamala campaign. Obnoxious and very much a gate keeper and interfering with the vice president’s people who were trying to do their job.”

The Harris campaign staffer also informed Breitbart News that “several people” who had worked on Harris’s presidential campaign were “still awaiting several overdue payments they were promised for their work.”

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out in a post on X that Kaelan Dorr, with MAGA Inc., had been “flagging the very strange financial activities and check writing” of Harris’s presidential campaign prior to the election.

Dorr previously reported that MAGA Inc. had discovered “something VERY fishy going on with Kamala HQ’s media buying” in the home stretch of the campaign.

“In order to pay her tab at a station in TN she had to cut several different checks on the same day,” Dorr wrote. “More evidence of cash flow issues — did she blow it all on Lizzo and Beyoncé?”