Poll: Kamala Harris Only Won Jewish Voters in Pennsylvania by 7 Points

President-elect Donald Trump won 41% of the Jewish vote in Pennsylvania, just 7 points behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who won 48%, according to a new exit poll released Wednesday.

The result matched Fox News exit polls that produced estimates of Jewish support for Trump in other states, which hovered near or above the 40% mark — a historic high for any Republican candidate in a Democratic constituency.

While some nationwide exit polls showed Jewish voters only backing Trump with 21% support, those polls skipped states with the largest Jewish populations, according to a press conference Wednesday by the Republican Jewish Coalition, which worked hard to turn out the Jewish vote for Trump in Pennsylvania and several other swing states.

Trump pulled off the unusual feat of attracting Jewish and Muslim voters, despite differences over the Middle East.

