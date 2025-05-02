Reports: Castro Regime Propagandist Living in Florida Thanks to Biden Parole Program

Narciso Amador Fernández Ramírez, a known propagandist of Cuba’s communist Castro regime, is allegedly living in the United States thanks to the Biden-era “Humanitarian Parole” program, Cuban-American journalist Mario Pentón reported on Thursday.

The outlet Cubanet described Fernández Ramírez, 65, as a former deputy director of Vanguardia, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the central province of Villa Clara, who also served as columnist for the state propaganda outlet Cubahora.

The communist propagandist is known in Cuba for vehemently insulting the Cuban diaspora in the United States, branding its members as “rats,” gusanos (“maggots”), and “mercenaries.”

Most notably, Fernández Ramírez appears listed as the author of two pieces published on the official website of late murderous dictator Fidel Castro. One such piece, dated 2019, in which Fernández Ramírez is listed as an author refers to the veterans of the Bay of Pigs liberation attempt as “rats.” In another piece, dated 2017, Fernández Ramírez praised late murderous communist dictator Fidel Castro and claimed that Castro is “seated, vigilant, next to [Cuban founding Father Jose] Martí, in the sacred Olympus of the heroes of the Homeland.”

Pentón reported that Fernández Ramírez has resided in Homestead, Florida, since March 2024 after he became a beneficiary of “humanitarian parole,” a now-extinct and fraud-riddled program launched in 2023 by the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden that allowed up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitiaians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans per month to request entry to the United States by means of a “sponsor,” granting them legal stay and work permits for a period of “up to two years.”

“He is waiting for a green card to apply for benefits such as Social Security and Medicare. He, who was the most unconditional communist in Villa Clara, is now enjoying his old age in the country he despised so much,” a source told Pentón on condition of anonymity.

According to Pentón, Fernández Ramírez presently lives in Homestead with his wife Elizabeth Leal and their daughter, who already resided in the United States.

“A simple Google search was enough to know that this man was a propagandist for the Communist Party of Cuba. That makes him ineligible for immigration benefits,” Florida-based immigration attorney Ismael Labrador told Pentón.

Labrador warned that cases such as that alleged of Fernández Ramírez “are not uncommon under humanitarian parole.” He explained that if Fernández Ramírez lied on his application for permanent U.S. residency and concealed his militancy in the Cuban communist regime, then the U.S. government could deny his green card request and subject him to deportation proceedings on charges of immigration fraud.

Cubanet detailed that Fernández Ramírez was a “bitter enemy” of young Cuban journalists who joined Vanguardia in 2014 and issued a protest letter in 2016 denouncing censorship, political persecution, and low salaries. Signatories of the 2016 letter confirmed by Cubanet denounced that, as director of Vanguardia, Fernández Ramírez promoted a reprisal campaign against the journalist that included dismissal from their workplace.

Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, who worked as a reporter for Vanguardia between 2015 and 2017, described Fernández Ramírez to Cubanet as “a cynical man, who only heeded the orders of the Communist Party — especially to repress the young journalists who were under his control — and invoked, every day, every hour, whether in his texts or sermons ‘the greatness of Fidel Castro’ and ‘the Cuban Revolution.'”

Another signatory of the protest letter, who spoke to Cubanet on condition of anonymity, stated that the propagandist “was always extolling the Revolution and its supposed achievements.”

“He always declared himself as an openly ‘revolutionary’ person. He was the reliable journalist to deal with everything that had to do with issues related to the Party and the Government,” the source said.

The reported presence of Fernández Ramírez in the United States thanks to the Biden-era “humanitarian parole” program comes days after separate reports denounced that Héctor Alejandro Hernández Morales, a senior Cuban regime official and once “trusted man” and bodyguard of Fidel and Raúl Castro, is also presently living in Florida, allegedly aspiring to obtain U.S. resident status through the 1996 Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA).

Both Fernández Ramírez and Hernández Morales do not appear on the list of over 100 known Cuban repressors presently living in the United States that Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL) presented to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in late March.

The list presented by Rep. Giménez in March is based on verified information from the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC), a non-governmental organization. FHRC denounced in August that it had documented over 115 cases of known Cuban repressors that moved to the United States since February 2023 after availing themselves of immigration policies implemented by the Biden administration.