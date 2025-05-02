Illegal Alien Accused of Random Shooting Spree on Tennessee Highway

An illegal alien is accused of going on a random shooting spree on a Memphis, Tennessee, highway, injuring three people.

Enoc Martinez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested in Shelby County, and charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, Martinez showed up at a Memphis residence and shot a man before then making his way onto Interstate 240 and shooting at random drivers and passengers.

“He was just there beside the car with the gun, hanging out the window on the driver’s side, he had the gun hanging out the window, and it was like ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow!'” Luellyn Polk, an eyewitness, told WREG Memphis News.

Polk said Martinez was “looking all crazy in the face” at the time of the shooting spree.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed Thursday that Martinez illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border in June 2014 as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC).

From there, Martinez was turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and placed with an adult sponsor in the U.S. In 2022, he was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

Martinez is in Shelby County Jail on a $1 million bond. His next court date is May 19.

