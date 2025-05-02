USA Today released a courtroom recording in which the wife of the Democrats’ deported “Maryland Man” asked a judge to protect her from Kilmar Abrego Garcia

“He slapped me three times …. [and] he hit me in front of my sister,” she told the judge in August 2020.

Top Democrats are trying to downplay the criminal record of Abrego Garcia as they use his deportation to solidify their control over their diverse base of white progressives and illegal migrants.

“We’re not vouching for Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told reporters Thursday. “We are vouching for his constitutional rights because if you trample over his constitutional rights, you threaten them for every American and everybody who resides in America.”

But that strategy is pushing swing voters to back President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy.

The wife, Jennifer Vasquez, told the judge in 2020:

I came to fill out a protective order, I think was in December. But I didn’t show up to the court because his family, like, washed my brain telling me that his dad was sick and not to do it. So I didn’t do anything. But after that, I would call the police. I have a lot of police reports … I kept trying to get to the door [of the] basement to try to open the door, and then, like he pushed me. So then when as I was able to go outside to get a phone, I called 911 from a disconnected phone. Now they took a long time to get to the house. It was probably like 20-30 minutes. So I saw a neighbor walking his dog, and I opened the door, and I was like, “Help!” And then when [Abrego Garcia] heard me, like, he grabbed me from my hair, and then he slapped me. And then the neighbor like, he didn’t know what to do. He didn’t know what to react. I have pictures of the evidence, like, all the bruises, because even on Wednesday he hit me, like, around, like, three in the morning, he would just wake up and like, hit me. And then last Saturday for my daughter’s birthday party, before I went to my daughter’s birthday party he slapped me three times. And then last week … My sister called her police, because he hit me in front of my sister.

Breitbart News already posted her written request to the court.

Many Democrats have rallied around the illegal migrant, despite growing evidence that he beat his wife, served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang, and worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022.

Democrats are using the issue to regain control over their demoralized and splintered progressive base, as well as their huge population of illegal migrants.

At the Thursday press conference, Van Hollen was joined by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who declared:

Americans’ … love of democracy is deep, and they understand that Trump is violating that due process. When you take people — without any due process, without any acknowledgement and publication of what they did wrong, and refuse to allow it to go to a court with an impartial judge and let the public hear it — you are trampling on what America is all about, and the American people realize it … Donald Trump doesn’t believe in checks and balances. We do, the American people do, we’re going to fight this all the way.

“Trust me, the American people have a lot of concerns,” Schumer said as he left the press conference without taking questions.

The third Democrat senator at the event, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), also dodged Abrego Garcia’s criminal record, saying:

The case that we’re making is based upon a Supreme Court decision ordering President Trump to return a wrongfully deported person [Abrego Garcia] to the United States, and the President thus far, is flouting a Supreme Court order which verges on a constitutional crisis.

Both Kaine and Van Hollen are pro-migration zealots, partly because they spent many years overseas in their younger years. Forty-four Democrat senators did not attend the press conference amid polls showing majority support for Trump’s deportation policy,

But Democrats and their backers are using the deportation issue to preserve their elites’ hidden political control over illegal migrants in blue states.

For example, Abrego Garcia’s wife was a speaker at a May Day protest outside the White House, so helping redefine the annual left-wing May Day celebrations around illegal migrants instead of around citizen workers.

“Immigrant labor, they said, was what made the country run and operate — and what was increasingly under attack as President Donald Trump has tried to deliver on his campaign promise of mass deportation,” said a report in the Washington Post, which described Abrego Garcia’s wife’s role at the event:

“I stand before you today with my head held high, demanding justice for my husband, Kilmar Abrego García,” she said, her voice wavering. “My husband was illegally detained, abducted and disappeared, thrown away to die in one of the most dangerous prisons in El Salvador with no due process because of an error.” As she called on Trump to “stop playing political games with my husband’s life,” the crowd broke out into a chant: “Bring him home!”

“We will fight like hell to bring Kilmar Abrego García home,” declared Indian-born immigrant Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the former leader of the House Democrats’ Progressive Caucus. “We will fight like hell for [illegal] workers … who urgently need safe workplaces and rights on the job.”

In November, President Trump was reelected largely because of his strong support among native and immigrant working-class employees, many who are victimized by the federal government’s elite-backed, self-serving economic policy of Extraction Migration.