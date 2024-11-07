Kamala Harris Uses the Words ‘Fight’ or ‘Fighting’ 20 Times in Concession Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged her supporters to keep fighting in her campaign concession speech, using the words “fight” or “fighting” 20 times.

While she encouraged her supporters to accept the election results, she also told them to “keep fighting.”

She said:

While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign—the fight: the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.

She encouraged them to “continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square.”

Democrats accused President-Elect Donald Trump of inciting violence when he used the words “fight” or “fighting” roughly the same amount of times during his speech on January 6, 2021.

The hypocrisy did not escape users on social media.

“Kamala is inciting an insurrection by saying to keep fighting,” said conservative podcaster Kangmin Lee posted on X sarcastically. “These are the rules now.”

Writer Tony Edwards posted:

Kamala Harris just told her supporters to “keep fighting.” Some say that qualifies as inciting an insurrection…

Musician Brad Skistimas posted:

Kamala Harris said the word ‘fight’ in her concession speech — she’s clearly calling for an insurrection.

