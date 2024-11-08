President-Elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory moved 48 states to the right, according to Associated Press data.

The shift represents the biggest move to the right since Ronald Reagan won in 2980.

“Democrats didn’t just lose badly,” Axios reported Friday. “They lost to a convicted felon they ridiculed as a racist, misogynistic fascist — and an existential threat to democracy.”

Early data shows Trump performed very well among demographics that typically leaned towards Democrats, Axios detailed:

The states that moved the most to the right include many controlled by Democrats, such as California, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey. Florida and Texas also move to the right significantly:

Not only did Trump win reelections, Republicans retook the Senate and will likely have control of the House.

The massive wins for the GOP have left Democrats shellshocked. Some blamed the losses on misogyny, while others blamed the pandemic and the Democrat-fueled inflation.

The “pandemic and price hikes … created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” former President Obama wrote Wednesday.

Costs increased about 20 percent on average across the board after Biden-Harris administration took power.

Vice President Kamala Harris was a deciding vote in the Senate on a spending measure that fueled inflation.

