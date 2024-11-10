Election Data Reveals Chicago’s Most Trump-Supporting Wards

One of deep-blue Chicago’s 50 wards voted heavily for President-elect Donald Trump in 2024, but the area was not the only pocket of voters to favor the Republican nominee for president on Election Day.

According to a look at the voting data assembled by Chicagoan Frank Calabrese, the 41st Ward in Chicago’s upper west side was truly MAGA country after a majority pulled the lever for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

Interestingly, it turns out the 41st Ward is one of the most popular parts of the city for Chicago Police officers to live.

But the 41st Ward was not Chicago’s only neighborhood to turn red. Also heavily favoring the president-elect was the 43rd Ward, the 38th, and half each of the 11th, 12th, 19th, and 50th Wards. Trump won the support of police officers, firefighters, the white working class around the city, and Orthodox Jewish voters in the 50th Ward, Calabrese noted.

The ex-president also did very well with Asians living in the 11th Ward, in what is known locally as the “Chinatown” neighborhood.

Once all was said and done, Trump doubled his support in Chicago over what he earned in 2020 going from 12 percent of Chicago’s vote to 22 percent this year, the data shows.

Furthermore, Democrat voters turned out in lower numbers than did Trump’s supporters in the Windy City. While Trump’s support did rise, Harris voters simply did not turn out on November 5.

Indeed, Harris did very poorly in the state. Democrats in the Chicago area, the St. Louis exburbs on the Illinois side of the Mississippi, and the state’s capital in Springfield practically outnumber the voters in the rest of the state, and usually send the otherwise red state to the Democrats. But this time it was a far closer affair.

In 2020, for instance, Joe Biden achieved a blowout against Donald Trump with Biden winning 57.5 percent of the vote to Trump’s mere 40.6 percent, a 17 percent swing in favor of Biden.

However, in 2024 Harris only won the state by nine percent, taking 53.7 percent to Trump’s 44.7 percent of the vote.

The steep decline in the Democrat’s support this year has caused some Illinois Republicans in the failing Land of Lincoln to hope that voters are finally starting to get tired of the one-party rule under which they have suffered for more than 20 years.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston