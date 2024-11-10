Well-known evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham published a list of “good things that have already happened” since former President Donald Trump became president-elect once again Tuesday.

Posting the compilation to his 10 million Facebook followers Saturday, Graham included both foreign and domestic changes:

Someone posted about some of the good things that have already happened since President Donald J. Trump won the election… Posted by Franklin Graham on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Among the top U.S. accomplishments was the appointment of the first woman chief of staff, Susie Wiles, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) abruptly ending his debit card program for illegal migrants, and a surge in the stock market.

Overseas, the Russian Kremlin indicated they are open to having “constructive” talks with Trump, the European Commission (EU) leader suggested replacing Russian gas with U.S. imports, and the Afghan Taliban said they have hopes of Trump ushering in a “new chapter” of peace.

Graham has been a longtime supporter of Trump, even since 2011 when the president-elect floated the idea of running for office.

His post has received nearly 80,000 likes and over 21,000 shares in less than 24 hours.