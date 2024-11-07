Susie Wiles Named Trump’s Chief of Staff, Makes History as First Woman in Role

Campaign Manager Susie Wiles will be President-elect Donald Trump’s chief of staff in his next administration, Trump announced Thursday night.

Wiles made history as the architect of Trump’s return to the White House, likely the greatest comeback in American political history. She’ll make history again as the first female presidential chief of staff.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Trump continued, “It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), soon to be vice president, praised Trump’s selection.

“This is great news,” Vance said on X. “Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House. She’s also just a really good person. Onward!”

Wiles was often cited as the most likely choice for the pick – if she wanted the job.

“We call her the ‘ice baby’… Susie likes to stay in the background,” Trump has said.

By making the critical choice within 48 hours, Trump’s transition team can escalate its work selecting other positions in the administration. The new administration will include around 4,000 political appointees as well as many thousand more appointments.

Wiles will play the most crucial official role in staffing the administration. Vance and Donald Trump Jr. are also playing crucial roles in staffing upper-tier positions in the administration.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.