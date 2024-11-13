White House Meeting Between Trump, Biden Ran Nearly 2 Hours

WASHINGTON, DC–President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden met for nearly two hours at the White House on Wednesday following Trump’s resounding victory last week.

Trump left just before 1:00 p.m. ET, according to Fox News, which notes that the meeting lasted “well over an hour and a half.”

Trump and former President Barack Obama’s meeting in November 2016 lasted nearly an hour and a half.

It is still unknown what Biden and Trump discussed in private, though they briefly met before members of the media in the Oval Office, in what will go down as a historic moment in American history.

“Well, Mr. President-Elect and Former President Donald, congratulations,” Biden said, shaking Trump’s hand.

“Thank you,” Trump responded.

Biden emphasized they are both committed to “a smooth transition” and his administration would “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated.”

The president-elect graciously thanked Biden.

“Politics is tough, and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much,” Trump said. “A transition that’s so smooth it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

Biden then thanked the press and media members began shouting out questions. Trump motioned toward the press and smiled at Biden, who laughed as they did not take questions.

The visit between the presidents was Trump’s second event of the day in Washington, DC. Ahead of his meeting with Biden, Trump addressed the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill for the first time as president-elect.

“Isn’t it nice to win? It’s nice to win,” Trump said to open his remarks.

He also noted that Democrats are rattled and concerned about blue-leaning states in the future following his landslide victory last week and lauded House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) during the meeting, saying he is with Johnson “all the way,” per reports.