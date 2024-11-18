The union representing Democratic National Committee (DNC) employees is very upset about staffing cuts that typically occur upon an election loss.

The layoff of union workers is the latest instance of the Democrat party assailing the working class while protecting the donor class.

The committee’s leadership is trying to save face with big Democrat donors after it claimed Vice President Kamala Harris would win the presidential election.

The election loss left the Harris campaign in $20 million of debt. DNC leadership is reportedly concerned and anxious it will inherit the bill.

Following the fallout, the DNC gave temporary employees and some permanent employees only one day’s notice with no severance, according to the DNC Staff Union.

“DNC leadership refuses to disclose to the DNC Staff Union the full extent of these layoffs and whether additional cuts are planned,” the DNC Staff Union posted on X, noting Harris’s massive $1 billion fundraising haul:

“If they want to be the party of the working people they should have more respect for their workers. There’s an inauthenticity to how they talk about workers and clearly voters feel the same thing,” a permanent DNC employee fired said. Axios continued:

A person familiar with the DNC’s thinking countered: “The reality is: this is what happens when you lose. We have a generation of people who haven’t had to go through a really brutal loss. We aren’t trying to hatchet people.”

A current DNC staffer told Axios: “This scale of the layoffs is shocking people who have been here for a decade. People are blindsided by this…I’ve completely lost faith in the Democratic Party and I’m still working for them.”

The DNC believes the layoffs are a “tough reality” that workers must accept.

“Every cycle, political organizations scale up to meet the demands, and as the cycle comes to a close, it’s a tough reality of our industry that we must part with talented, hardworking staff,” a DNC spokesperson told Axios. “While the DNC has met the terms of the union agreement negotiated by the CBA, we share the entire DNC family’s frustration and continue to provide resources to all members of the team to support them in this transition.”

