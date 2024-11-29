Democrat senators are reportedly admitting their party’s failure on border security was part of the reason President-elect Donald Trump (R) won the 2024 election.

During a recent meeting, the senators discussed why their party lost the election, the Hill reported Friday.

The outlet claimed many Democrat lawmakers feel President Joe Biden’s (D) administration utterly failed to manage the massive waves of migrants that crossed the southern border.

One Democrat senator said, “We destroyed ourselves on the immigration issue in ways that were entirely predictable and entirely manageable. We utterly mismanaged that issue, including our Democratic caucus here.”

WATCH — “This Is by Design”: Trump’s Border Czar “Pissed Off” by Biden’s Open Border:

Meanwhile, Trump has taken a hard line regarding border issues that have been plaguing the nation. The president-elect recently said no price tag would stop him from implementing his plan for mass deportation of illegal migrants once he takes office again, Breitbart News reported November 7.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he stated.

It is also important to note that children also suffer as a result of issues at the border. That was the case with a 2-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador who was recently found alone at the U.S. southern border among a group of 211 undocumented migrants, per Breitbart News.

The child claimed she was looking for her parents in America:

According to the Hill, Democrat lawmakers said they lost a lot of votes because of how their party handled border issues and they want to figure out why Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who lost to Trump, failed to secure the seven battleground states:

“We need to look at exactly what happened. We know we lost men, we lost Hispanics, we lost women. We’re not connecting with people, but also it’s part of the pendulum swinging” back to the right and “Trump appealing to people in ways” that Harris couldn’t, said a third Democratic senator who requested anonymity to comment on internal Senate Democratic Caucus discussions about what went wrong. This lawmaker said social media platforms such as X — formerly known as Twitter — and TikTok spread Trump’s message more effectively than Biden’s or Harris’s.

In July, Biden claimed border crossings were lower than when Trump left office. However, a Breitbart News fact check found his claim to be false.

“NBC News reported 84,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at the border in June 2024. In January 2021, when Trump left office, there were 75,000 migrant encounters along the southwest border,” the report said.