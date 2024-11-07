Donald Trump: ‘No Price Tag’ Will Stop Plan for Mass Deportations

President-elect Donald Trump said that no price tag will keep him from implementing his plan for mass deportation of illegal migrants once in office.

Speaking with NBC News on Thursday, the president-elect said that he would be working to make the border “strong and powerful” and that he would have “no choice” but to carry out his plan of mass deportations.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said. “And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

During his campaign, the president-elect said that he would be carrying out the “largest deportation effort in American history.”

“A majority of Americans want mass deportations for illegal immigrants,” he said. “On Day One back in the White House, President Trump will begin the largest criminal deportation operation of illegal immigrants and restore the rule of law.”

Trump told NBC News that no “price tag” would prevent this plan.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

CNN reported that the private sector and government institutions have been gearing up to deal with mass deportations and the many logistics involved.

Tom Homan, who previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told CBS News they will start with targeted arrests.

“It’s not gonna be – a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not gonna be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous,” Homan said.

“They’ll be targeted arrests. We’ll know who we’re going to arrest, where we’re most likely to find ‘em based on numerous, you know, investigative processes,” he added.

