Judge Trashes Joe Biden’s Pardon of Hunter as ‘Rewriting History’

District Judge Mark Scarsi who presided over Hunter Biden’s tax case slammed President Joe Biden for “rewriting history” in a five-page order Tuesday.
The rebuke underscores how the Biden family appears to be above the law after Biden Snr. claimed for years that nobody was above the law.
The judge took issue with the pardon for several reasons. First, he dismissed the president’s claim Hunter’s tax problems were caused by addiction to alcohol and drugs.
“A press release is not a pardon,” Scarsi wrote. “The Constitution provides the President with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States … but nowhere does the Constitution give the President the authority to rewrite history.”
Second, Scarsi rebuked Joe Biden for falsely claiming his son was “singled out” for prosecution based on politics.
“The President’s own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges,” Scarsi added. “In the President’s estimation, this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people.”
RELATED: Joe Biden in June Said He “Will Not Pardon” Hunter Biden
Third, the judge ripped the pardon’s language, which gave Hunter clemency from “January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”
Scarsi said the pardon was issued before the end of December 1 and questioned if Joe Biden had the authority to grant pardons for future offenses. Scarsi, however, declined to interpret the pardon that way.
The judge’s order terminated Hunter’s tax case sentencing for December 16.
Hunter pled guilty in September to all nine tax charges and could have served a maximum of 17 years in prison. In total, Hunter faced 42 years in prison for the nine tax and three gun charges.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.