President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Peter Navarro to be Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

The nomination largely vindicates Navarro, 75, who was released from prison in July after serving a four-month prison sentence for defying a congressional subpoena from the partisan January 6 Committee.

Navarro delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just hours after he was released from prison.

“During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST.”

“The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills,” Trump added. “His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.”

“He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term,” he continued. “Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again.”

Navarro holds a PhD from Harvard University and is an economist by training. He previously taught economics and public policy at the University of California, Irvine. Navarro served in Trump’s first administration in 2017.