President-elect Donald Trump suggested Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden should pardon Democrats and members on the partisan January 6 Committee, such as Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Members of the committee stand accused of deleting over 100 files before Republicans took control of the House in 2022, an act Trump says is illegal.

“Biden can give them a pardon if he wants to,” Trump told NBC News’s Kristen Welker. “And maybe he should.”

“Just remember, the unselect committee – a year and a half of sworn testimony, and after getting all of the testimony, they deleted it, wait, and they destroyed almost everything,” Trump explained. “There’s nothing left. It’s unprecedented, and they deny you do that. In a civil case, you go to jail.”

“So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail?” Welker asked Trump.

“Anybody who voted in favor –” Trump replied.

“Are you going to direct your FBI director and your attorney general to send them to jail?” she followed up.

“Not at all,” Trump said. “I think that they’ll have to look at that … they can do whatever that want.”

White House lawyers are studying preemptive pardons that Biden has discussed with senior aides, according to multiple establishment media reports.

Democrat and media allies have urged Biden in the last several weeks to pardon many of his comrades, including Mark Milley, Christopher Wray, Justice Department lawyers, Joe Biden himself, the whole Biden family, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Kinzinger, among others.

Receiving a preemptive pardon would suggest an admission of guilt, although some Democrats claim a preemptive pardon would only be intended to block Trump from cleaning up Washington.