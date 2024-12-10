Biden Holds ‘Profound Hope’ Trump Will ‘Preserve’ His ‘Strong Economy’

President Joe Biden, during one of his last speeches as commander in chief, said it is his wish that President-elect Donald Trump will “build” on his economic success over the last four years.

Under Biden’s plan of “Bidenomics,” inflation soared, gas prices spiked, credit card debt exploded, and housing costs skyrocketed.

Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index recently marked Biden’s economy as a -35 on a scale of from -100 to +100.

“We have proof the playbook is, at least now, working,” Biden said during remarks about his economic legacy.

“Most economists agree the new administration is going to inherit a fairly strong economy, at least at the moment, an economy going through fundamental transformation has laid out a stronger foundation and sustainable, broad based, highly productive growth,” he continued.

WATCH — Excuse Me? Biden Claims Credit for Toppling Assad:

“It is my profound hope that the new administration will preserve and build on this progress,” he claimed.

Biden then alleged Trump might ruin his economy.

“By all accounts the incoming administration is determined to return the country to another round of trickle-down economics … once again causing massive deficits or significant cuts in basic programs,” Biden argued.

“I believe this approach is a major mistake. I believe we’ve proven that approach is a mistake over the past four years,” he said.

Biden will continue to implement Bidenomics until he leaves office.

The Hill reported his future plans: