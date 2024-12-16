Joe Biden Claims Nation Better Off than Four Years Ago

The nation is better off now than it was in 2021, President Joe Biden claimed Sunday at the Democratic National Committee’s holiday reception in Washington, DC.

Under Biden’s plan of “Bidenomics,” inflation soared, gas prices spiked, credit card debt exploded, and housing costs skyrocketed.

Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index recently marked Biden’s economy as a -35 on a scale of -100 to +100.

“The one thing I’ve always believed about public service, and especially about the presidency, is the importance of asking yourself: ‘Have we left the country in better shape than we found it?'” Biden told the group.

“Today, I can say, with [every] fiber of my being, of all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes.’ Because of all of you assembled here, we can be proud we’re leaving America in a better place today than we came here four years ago,” Biden claimed.

Biden touted the laws passed under his direction, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, and told the audience to “keep the faith”

“Many of the laws we passed were so consequential it wouldn’t be implemented right away,” Biden said.

“That’s the road ahead, to never give up, to keep the faith. To know, that what we’re doing matters. I know I’m going to stay engaged. I know Kamala and Jill and Doug are gonna as well, and I know you will. We need you badly. The country needs you badly,” he continued.

Many political experts believe Democrats lost the House, Senate, and White House due to Biden’s economy, which was the top issue during the 2024 election cycle.

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to restore the economy if reelected. He won in a landslide and moved 48 states to the right.

“I think you’re going to see some very good days ahead. A lot of incentives are going to be given,” Trump said Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.