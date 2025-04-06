At Least 16 Dead as Storms, Flooding Race From Texas to Ohio

Torrential rain and flash flooding combined Saturday to devastate large parts of the South and Midwest already heavily waterlogged by days of severe storms that also delivered deadly tornadoes alongside widespread power outages.

At least 16 people died in the wake of the wild weather event with the death toll expected to rise.

In the next few weeks, runoff from the extreme rainfall will result in moderate to major flooding on the secondary and largest rivers in the impacted regions.

AP reports overnight into Sunday morning there were new tornado warnings issued in Alabama and Mississippi, along with flash flood warnings in several counties in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Day after day of heavy rains have pounded the central U.S., rapidly swelling waterways and prompting a series of flash flood emergencies in from Texas to Ohio.

The National Weather Service said dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach what the agency calls “major flood stage,” with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible.

At least 16 weather-related deaths have been reported since the start of the storms, including 10 in Tennessee.

On Sunday at 2:53 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 a.m. for Choctaw, Clarke, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties.