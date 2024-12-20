Trump Open to Government Shutdown Under Biden’s Watch

President-elect Donald Trump indicated President Joe Biden would be responsible for a government shutdown if Democrat lawmakers refuse to accept a Republican funding bill.

“If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP,'” he posted on Truth Social Friday morning.

“This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

The post came after a second spending measure failed to pass the House Thursday night.

Many of the 38 Republican nays votes were a protest vote on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s continued leadership of the conference, multiple sources told Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye, who reported:

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance stepped in Wednesday afternoon to drive the final stake in the heart of a previous deal negotiated by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democrats. Support for that deal was deteriorating rapidly ahead of Trump taking action to reframe the debate, insisting the deal should have included a debt limit increase to take the tricky issue off his administration’s plate next Congress. The new deal removed over a thousand pages of pork and other provisions unrelated to keeping the government open. As a result, only two Democrats supported it, with one voting present and eleven not voting.

Johnson told reporters Friday morning he has a third plan, which he intends to have member vote on Friday, as Breitbart News reported.

