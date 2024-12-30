Biden Campaign Megadonor: Donald Trump Is a ‘F*cking Genius’

Biden campaign megadonor John Morgan called President-elect Donald Trump a “f*cking genius” in a new interview, as the Republican’s November victory has prompted some soul-searching within the Democrat party.

Morgan, a successful Florida lawyer who used to be a Democrat but is now considering a gubernatorial bid as a third-party candidate, gave Trump some credit in a Politico interview published Sunday.

“I don’t know if Trump is a stable genius, but he’s a fucking genius,” the lawyer, whom the outlet described as a “mega-fundraiser,” said. “He tapped into something the Republicans never saw, which was anger and populism on that side.”

His law firm, Morgan & Morgan, donated more than $765,000 to Democrats during the 2024 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, and contributed $355,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in August 2020 alone.

Morgan donated $6.5 million, along with television and radio advertisements, to support the legalization of medical cannabis in Florida, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

In April 2024, he made headlines for saying that the Democrats were “prepared to lose” the presidential election to Trump.

Morgan ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign after Trump defeated her, saying she “cannot be trusted” with donor money.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, the megadonor compared Harris’s campaign to the movie franchise Mad Max, where “everybody’s got the keys to the candy store.”

Alleging rampant misuse of donations, he claimed the money was not being spent to support Harris; rather, it was “pouring in against Trump.”

“I don’t think she has a political future,” he added.