“You have to be an idiot not to be nervous,” Carville said. “It’s uncomfortably close, and the alternative would be to end the Constitution.”

Despite Trump’s momentum, neither Biden nor the administrative state will back down. The Biden campaign maintains a strong cash advantage over Trump, and many allies in the media remain willing to spin narratives against Trump, who faces ongoing and costly legal battles.

Biden’s campaign ended February with $155 million on hand. It has not released its fundraising numbers for March, though it claimed to raise $25 million during a controversial high-dollar fundraising event with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In contrast, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a joint $65.6 million in March, which brings their cash on hand to $93.1 million, the organizations announced Wednesday.

