President Joe Biden awarded election denier and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday.

The medal is the highest civilian award in the United States.

Biden, 82, hung the medal around Clinton’s neck as she smiled. He then kissed her on the cheek before she walked away to sit down.

Clinton, who failed to defeat now President-elect Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008, is a longtime election denier:

2016: Claimed the Supreme Court “took away a presidency” in Bush v. Gore.

Claimed the Supreme Court “took away a presidency” in Bush v. Gore. 2017: Said she would not “rule out” questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

Said she would not “rule out” questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election. 2020: Claimed the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying, “We still don’t really know what happened.”

Claimed the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying, “We still don’t really know what happened.” 2020: Claimed Stacey Abrams “would have won” Georgia’s gubernatorial race “if she had a fair election” and that Stacey Abrams “should be governor” but was “deprived of the votes [she] otherwise would have gotten.”

More than 150 examples of Democrats denying election results are here.

Biden also awarded billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros the same honor. Alex Soros, his son, accepted the award.

In a statement, the White House claimed the recipients were “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

The statement continued:

George Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations. Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.

