Joe Biden Uses January 6 to Smear Donald Trump in WaPo Oped

President Joe Biden used an op-ed on Sunday about January 6, 2021, to lob political attacks against President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden ran for president in 2020 pledging to “restore” decency and honor to the White House.

That pledge appeared to fail once again after Biden’s piece was published in the Washington Post under the headline, “What Americans should remember about Jan. 6.”

In the option article, Biden tried to divide Americans by reminding them about events surrounding the previous election and its fallout:

An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand. … In time, there will be Americans who didn’t witness the Jan. 6 riot firsthand but will learn about it from footage and testimony of that day, from what is written in history books and from the truth we pass on to our children. We cannot allow the truth to be lost.

Thousands of rioters crossed the National Mall and climbed the Capitol walls, smashing windows and kicking down doors. Just blocks away, a bomb was found near the location of the incoming vice president, threatening her life. Law enforcement officials were beaten, dragged, knocked unconscious and stomped upon. Some police officers ultimately died as a result.

Biden’s op-ed failed to mention the partisan nature of the January 6 Committee and its ultimate failure of preventing Trump from winning reelection.

Trump’s landslide victory was the greatest comeback in American political history. He overcame political opponents tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, assassinate him, remove him from the ballot, and make him politically irrelevant by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.