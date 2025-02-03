President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Sean Parnell, a retired Army captain and Ranger, will be the Chief Pentagon spokesman.

“I am pleased to announce that Sean Parnell will be the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, and Chief Pentagon Spokesman,” Trump posted on Truth Social:

A Great American Patriot, Sean is a fearless Combat Veteran, who led one of the most decorated units in the Afghanistan War. He earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, while his platoon achieved an incredible record of eliminating over 350 enemy fighters. During my First Term, Sean was also instrumental helping pass the MISSION ACT, the BIGGEST VA Reform in History.

“Congratulations to Sean, his wonderful wife, and their five children!”

Parnell received two Bronze Stars (including one for valor) and the Purple Heart

Parnell said in a statement posted on X:

I just wanted to say thank you to @POTUS. I am honored. I also want to extend my gratitude to @SecDeffor this opportunity. I must emphasize that I am the leader I am today because of the incredible Soldiers I served with in Afghanistan. Their bravery, dedication, courage & sacrifice have shaped me profoundly. I am alive today because of them.

He added, “I accept this position with great humility, recognizing that we are all standing on the shoulders of giants—those warriors who came before us, who sacrificed so much on behalf of a grateful nation. I also want to thank my wonderful wife, Melanie, & our five incredible children for their unwavering support & love. This achievement is as much theirs as it is mine. Time to get to work!”

