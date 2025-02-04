The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon voted 9-8 to advance Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as director of national intelligence to the Senate floor for a full Senate vote.

The outcome of the vote was not certain — with several Republican senators giving her a tough grilling at her confirmation hearing last week and expressing reluctance over supporting her.

However, by Tuesday morning, two key Republican senators — Sens. Susan Collins (ME), and James Lankford (OK) appeared to come around and announced they would vote to advance her out of committee.

Gabbard — whose nomination was one of the more controversial of President Donald Trump’s picks — is a former Democrat who has stood up to the foreign policy and intelligence community establishments, questioning any rush for United States military intervention.

She left the Democrat Party in October 2022, joined the Republican Party in October 2024, and endorsed Trump for president.

She is an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has served for more than 20 years, including two combat tours in Iraq.

Before Tuesday’s vote, her former brigade commander and 16 other current and retired senior military leaders and fellow soldiers wrote letters on her behalf attesting to her qualifications and character.

