More than a dozen current and retired senior military leaders and veterans sent letters to members of the Senate Intelligence Committee over the past week to urge them to support the nomination of Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence.

The committee is scheduled to vote today at 2 p.m. ET on whether to advance her nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

The letters, written by her former commanders and fellow soldiers, spoke to her capabilities and character.

“Lieutenant Colonel Gabbard constantly challenged the status quo seeking improved ways to address problems and advance her organization. She regularly demonstrated an incredible ability to analyze and synthesize vast amounts of information, coordinate across various organizations, and find creative solutions to seemly intractable problems,” wrote her former Brigade Commander Army Reserve Col. Christopher B. Creaghe.

Creaghe said he assigned her priority missions because he trusted her judgment and ability to navigate complex relationships and priorities with minimal guidance. He also spoke to her personal character.

“What stands out most about Lieutenant Colonel Gabbard is her commitment and genuine care for her Soldiers and their families. It was always apparent that nothing was more important to her than the Soldiers in her charge. In times of need, she was always there for her unit and their families. At the end of her tenure as battalion commander, several of her subordinate officers and Soldiers wrote heartfelt messages to me requesting her time as their commander be extended. I have never seen that kind of support for a commander in my 24 years of service,” he wrote.

Army Brig. Gen. Walter R. Ross, Jr., director of the Joint Staff of the Hawaiʻi National Guard, sung Gabbard’s praises, writing that her “distinguished and multifaceted career within both military and public service uniquely positions her for the role of the DNI.”

“She has continuously proven her ability to synthesize complex intelligence into actionable strategies and make sound, timely decisions in critical and high-pressure situations. Her keen analytical mind, complemented by her capacity to remain calm and focused amid turmoil, allows her to assess circumstances with precision and respond appropriately. LTC Gabbard’s professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to providing truthful and impartial intelligence are not merely commendable; they are exemplary qualities that are urgently needed in this senior leadership role that significantly impacts our national security,” he wrote.

He added:

LTC Gabbard is not only a gifted leader; she also represents a paragon of integrity and moral character. Her resilience in the face of adversity is particularly noteworthy; she consistently rises to challenges with unwavering resolve while remaining steadfast in her principles. Moreover, her remarkable adaptability and ability to thrive in diverse and challenging environments will serve as invaluable assets to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, ensuring that it operates both cohesively and efficiently. She possesses the vision and foresight necessary to synchronize efforts across various intelligence disciplines—ranging from collection and analysis to counterintelligence—ensuring that our nation’s intelligence community works seamlessly towards a unified mission. Given the multitude of pressing threats our nation currently faces—from geopolitical tensions and cyber threats to domestic instability—it is imperative that the U.S. Senate expeditiously confirms LTC Tulsi Gabbard as the DNI. Her exceptional qualifications, coupled with a proven track record of leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our national interests, render her the unequivocal choice for this critical position. I am confident that she possesses the integrity, experience, and determination not only to protect our country but also to enhance global security through effective intelligence operations and collaborative international partnerships.

A former commander who served with Gabbard, retired Army Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, wrote, “We need someone today who can see the big picture and portend the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd order effects to keep the world as safe and secure as possibLe, and that person is Tulsi Gabbard.”

