Homeowner with Gun Kills Intrusion Suspect Armed with Machete

A homeowner with a gun killed a DeKalb County, Georgia, intrusion suspect armed with a machete on Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the suspect allegedly broke “several windows” in the home. WSBTV reports that he allegedly “confronted the homeowner when he got inside,” and that is when the homeowner shot him.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died.

DeKalb Police Lt. Rod Bryant said, “We’re getting information that this guy just came uninvited and tried to break inside the residence, and we are still trying to conduct an investigation to find out why.”

The suspect has not been identified, but police believe he may have lived next door to the homeowner.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.