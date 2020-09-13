Joe Biden Counters Evidence, Claims ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Would Save Lives

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden claimed on Sunday that a ban on “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines would save lives.

He did this via a tweet referencing the 1994 federal “assault weapons” ban:

26 years ago today, the Senate passed 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines—it was an effort I was proud to champion. These bans saved lives, and Congress should have never let them expire. As president, I’ll take on the @NRA and we’ll ban them once again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2020

Biden’s tweet ignores the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) report which showed the federal “assault weapons” ban had a negligible effect on crime at best.

The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

On September 14, 2014, Breitbart News reported a New York Times report claiming that the very phrase, “assault weapon,” is a Democrat-invented “myth.”

The Times suggested the “Democrats created” the moniker, “assault weapons,” in the 1990s in order to ban “a politically defined category of guns.” This gave the Clinton Administration — and Democrats like Biden — the ability to claim they were getting tough on crime via gun bans.

On August 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported FBI crime stats showing more people were killed with hammers and clubs in 2017 than were killed with rifles of any kind.

