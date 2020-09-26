Fact Check: ‘Amy Coney Barrett Wants Felons to Have Guns, But Not Votes’

CLAIM: “Amy Coney Barrett Wants Felons to Have Guns, But Not Votes” – The New Republic, Sep. 26, 2020

VERDICT: FALSE. The headline distorts her dissent in a case about the Second Amendment and non-violent felons.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, and the attacks have already begun.

The New Republic‘s Matt Ford wrote an article that is being widely circulated on social media that claims Barrett “wants felons to have guns, but not votes.” The headline is a gross distortion of a dissenting opinion that Barrett wrote in Kanter vs. Barr, a case she heard on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit last year.

Before diving into the details, it is worth noting two facts. First, the Fourteenth Amendment — the same amendment that guarantees the right to vote — also allows states to abridge that vote “for participation in rebellion, or other crime.” The Second Amendment contains no such caveat: it says that the right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed.” That does not mean it is unlimited, but it is noteworthy that the Constitution specifically treats the right to vote somewhat differently.

Second, at no point in her entire opinion does Barrett call for felons to be deprived of the right to vote. In fact, she notes: “a state can disenfranchise felons, but if it refrains from doing so, their voting rights remain constitutionally protected.” Nor does she “want” felons to have guns. She specifically says throughout her dissent that violent felons may lose their rights.

Ford’s article is more nuanced than the misleading headline, but for some reason he did not link directly to the opinion, so readers might judge for themselves. That could be a mere oversight, but in an age where “fake news” travels faster than the truth, it is an unfortunate one.

Now, the details. The case is about a man who was convicted for a non-violent felony. Under Wisconsin law, he is not allowed to own a firearm. A three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit upheld the law. The two judges in the majority noted that the historical record was unclear as to whether the Second Amendment excluded felons for lacking “civic virtue”: “If …as most scholars have concluded, the founders conceived of the right to bear arms as belonging only to virtuous citizens, even nonviolent felons like Kanter would fall outside the scope of the Second Amendment.” They noted there was significant disagreement: “If the founders were really just concerned about dangerousness, not a lack of virtue, nonviolent felons like Kanter arguably fall within the scope of the Second Amendment’s protections.” They decided that it did not matter, because the felon-dispossession statute was substantially related to an important government interest — i.e. protecting public safety.

Barrett disagreed with the majority’s view of the historical record (original emphasis):

History is consistent with common sense: it demonstrates that legislatures have the power to prohibit dangerous people from possessing guns. But that power extends only to people who are dangerous. Founding-era legislatures did not strip felons of the right to bear arms simply because of their status as felons. Nor have the parties introduced any evidence that founding-era legislatures imposed virtue-based restrictions on the right; such restrictions applied to civic rights like voting and jury service, not to individual rights like the right to possess a gun. In 1791—and for well more than a century afterward— legislatures disqualified categories of people from the right to bear arms only when they judged that doing so was necessary to protect the public safety. …

The historical evidence does, however, support a different proposition: that the legislature may disarm those who have demonstrated a proclivity for violence or whose possession of guns would otherwise threaten the public safety. This is a category simultaneously broader and narrower than “felons”—it includes dangerous people who have not been convicted of felonies but not felons lacking indicia of dangerousness.