Report: Handgun, Long Gun Imports Surged 60% in 2020

A report from Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting (SAAF) shows handgun and long gun imports to the U.S. surged 60 percent in 2020 from the previous year.

According to SAAF, the nation imported 6.4 million handguns and long guns in 2020, while 4 million such firearms came to the U.S. in 2019.

Americans bought nearly 23 million firearms in 2020 and SAAF notes “imports thus supplied 28% of…[that] demand.”

The top ten countries of origin for 2020 firearm imports were “Turkey, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada, China, and the Philippines.”

SAAF figures on firearm imports exclude muzzleloaders and military firearms.

On January 13, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing there were 434 million firearms manufactured for private ownership in America over the past 25 years. The figure of 434 million included firearms built in America as well as those imported for civilian sales.

