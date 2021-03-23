During the March 23, 2021, Senate Judiciary Committee gun violence hearing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted Democrats for using high profile firearm crimes as a reason to “[take] guns away from law-abiding citizens.”

The Recount quoted Cruz saying, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during gun violence hearing: “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.”pic.twitter.com/yXUHsj6qG0 — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2021

Cruz noted “every year, firearms are used in a defensive capacity to defend women, children, families roughly a million times a year in the United States. And the Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims will create more victims of crimes, not less.”

He also said, “Let’s target the bad guys, the felons, the fugitives, those with mental disease; let’s put them in jail. Let’s stop them from getting guns. Let’s not scapegoat innocent law-abiding citizens and let’s not target their constitutional rights.”

