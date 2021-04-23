More than 900 People Shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago This Year

More than 900 people have been shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago so far in 2021 in a deadly continuation of a year-on-year trend.

The Chicago Tribune reports 907 people were shot January 1, 2021, through April 19, 2021. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined and it is an increase of 214 shooting victims over the same time in 2020.

The Tribune isolates fatalities in a separate data table, showing 177 people were killed in the city January 1, 2021, through April 18, 2021. That is an increase of 32 more shooting fatalities than were witnessed during the same time-frame in 2020.

Democrat-controlled Chicago has just concluded one of the most violent years in its history, with a massive increase in shootings and homicides. https://t.co/sbPMfFGJgN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2021

One of the most highly publicized fatalities occurred Sunday when a seven-year-old girl was shot and killed while in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father.

Breitbart News noted the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. A suspect in the seven-year-old’s shooting death was shot by police and captured on Thursday.

Twenty-four people were shot over the weekend Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. The shootings resulted in three fatalities, counting the seven-year-old.

