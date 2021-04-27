Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Republican Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel are confirmed as speakers at a “Back the Blue” rally at the Ohio statehouse this Saturday.

The “Back the Blue Freedom Rally!” is set to take place on the West Lawn from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to a Facebook event promoting the rally from the Ohio Gun Owners, self-described as a “grassroots gun rights organization.”

Greene confirmed her invitation to speak at the event over Twitter on Monday, while also alluding to the death of Ma’Khia Bryant last week.

I have been invited to speak at the #BackTheBlue & Freedom Rally at the Ohio State House this Saturday in Columbus. As we all saw on video, Officer Reardon saved the young woman's life and should be treated like a hero. See y'all there! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 27, 2021

The teenager, who was allegedly armed with a knife and swinging it at another woman, was shot and killed by Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Riordan, according to bodycam footage. Riordan had been responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing.

“As we all saw on the video, Officer (Nicholas) Reardon saved the young woman’s life and should be treated like a hero,” Greene stated online while adding a promotion for Saturday’s event, “See y’all there!”

In addition to Greene and Mandel, other current and former lawmakers have been asked to speak at the event. Ohio Gun Owners noted on its website that event tickets are free, but registration is required.