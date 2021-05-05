A University of Georgia School of Public & International Affairs poll conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) found the vast majority of Georgians do not believe more gun control would prevent mass shootings.

The poll, reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, asked, “How confident are you that passing stricter gun control laws would reduce mass shootings in this country?”

Nearly 49 percent of respondents said they were “not confident at all” more gun control would do the trick while another 12 percent said they were “not so confident” in gun control as a solution either. In other words, 61 percent of respondents were not ready to put their hope in gun control.

On April 28, 2021, Breitbart News reported a Washington Post-ABC poll that showed national support for more stringent gun control fell seven percent since the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

On April 15, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a McLaughlin & Associates poll showing 72 percent of general election voters support the Second Amendment and its protections on the right to keep and bear arms.

A Rasmussen poll conducted March 24-25, 2021, found 51 percent of likely voters believed more gun control would not have prevented the March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado, attack.