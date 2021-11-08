WATCH: Tennessee Pastor Tackles Armed Man During Church Service

A pastor tackled and helped disarm a man during Sunday church service at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

WSMV reports that 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting in a pew during the service, then allegedly walked up behind the pulpit and began waving a gun.

WSMV quotes police saying Baganda “pointed the handgun at the congregation.”

Surveillance video appears to show the pastor quickly moving up between the pews and the sanctuary wall, getting behind Baganda and tackling him:



ABC 7 identified the pastor as Ezekiel Ndikumana.

Ndikumana indicated that Baganda was not a church member but had attended services before.

Today notes that Baganda was charged with “15 counts of felony aggravated assault.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.