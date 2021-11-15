Reports indicate that multiple attackers were involved in a shooting incident in Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday.

There were six injured persons, ages 14 to 18 years old, and “multiple suspects were involved,” KDVN reported. The suspects fled the scene.

All six wounded individuals are students at Aurora’s Central High School, the New York Times noted. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

KDVN explained that a gang-related shooting occurred in Nome Park in 2019 and resulted in “teen Dangelo Domena…[being] charged with attempted first-degree murder.”

Police did not say whether Monday’s shooting was gang related but one witness claimed to heave heard “30 to 50 shots.”

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson indicated “several rounds of different calibers were collected from the scene and said it’s likely multiple suspects in vehicles and on foot were involved,” the Denver Channel observed.

