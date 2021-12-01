Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins Receives ‘Bill of Rights’ Award

Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins received the “Bill of Rights” award from the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) during the 2021 Gun Rights Policy Conference.

This is the 36th year the awards have been held, and Hawkins’ signal honor was given in light of his non-stop defense of the right to bear arms and other God-given rights protected by the Bill of Rights.

CCRKBA bestowed the “Journalist of the Year” award at the 2015 Gun Rights Policy Conference, “Gun Rights Defender of the Year” at the 2016 conference, “Journalist of the Year” at the 2017 conference, and “Journalist of the Year” award again in 2019.

He received the “Gun Rights Defender of the Year” award in 2020.

Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow commented that all the awards amplified an evident truth.

He said: “There is a reason why AWR Hawkins is the most awarded 2nd Amendment journalist in America: it’s because he’s the best 2nd Amendment reporter in America. Period.”

After being told he received the “Bill of Rights” award for 2021 Hawkins responded, “What an absolute honor to be recognized as someone who defends the rights God gave us, especially those rights to self-defense and to keep and bear arms.

“The fight to remain an armed citizenry is one that never ends and we must never let up.”

Hawkins has a Masters in U.S. History, with a focus on the Civil War. He has a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War and the U.S. Navy.

