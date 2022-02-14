New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is asking social media companies to censor rap videos in which artists display/glorify guns.

Reclaim The Net reports that Adams spoke about the issue on Friday, stating that he had only recently become aware of “drill rapping” and pushed for social media companies to step up censorship.

Adams said, “You have a civic and corporate responsibility.”

He added, “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music [with] displaying of guns, violence. We allow this to stay on the sites.”

HOT 97 notes that Adams indicated a planned discussion with “very top-known rappers” regarding the matter, but he did not indicate when the discussion will occur.

