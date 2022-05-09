Man Gets Shot By Atlanta Police After Shooting Toward School Bus Stop

A man armed with a gun and a knife was shot by Atlanta police Monday morning after he allegedly fired twice toward a school bus stop.

WSBTV reports that officers were alerted to the man’s presence and heard gunshots upon arriving at the scene. The officers “learned the suspect had shot in the direction of a school bus stop where children were waiting on the bus twice.”

Officers then found the man and one of the officers shot him.

CBS 46’s Rebekka Schramm tweeted that none of the children were hurt, nor were any officers:

Update: Atlanta police tell us an officer shot a man who had just fired shots toward a school bus stop where about 10 children were gathered. The wounded man was cuffed and taken to the hospital. The kids were not hurt. More at noon on @cbs46. https://t.co/Z5cTKb1V8T — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) May 9, 2022

A driver helped police find the man by honking her horn and pointing him out, CBS 46 notes.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

